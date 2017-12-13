Wazito FC set to hold funds drive to fete players

Wazito FC are set to honour their players to appreciate the hard work of winning promotion to Kenyan Premier League next season.
Wazito secured their maiden KPL place after finishing second in the National Super League. With such a fete, the club’s Board and management have organized for a funds drive to help raise a token of appreciation for the team for a job well done.
"The team anticipates great entertainment, interactions between players, fans and friends of the club to raise a token of appreciation for the team for a job well done,” Wazito said in a statement.
The event will take place on Friday at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.
Wazito gave a hint of what other opponents should expect from next season when they silenced KPL side Posta Rangers 1-0 in a match to celebrate Jamhuri Day on Tuesday.