Ronaldo hoping to play with Benzema and Bale in Club World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing a 'BBC' reunion with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale at the Club World Cup.

Injuries have prevented Real Madrid's star attacking trio of Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale from playing together for most of the season.

However, Ronaldo is hopeful of teaming up with Benzema and Bale again as Madrid kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Emirati outfit Al Jazira in Wednesday's semi-final.

"I like that the squad is complete, not only with Karim and Gaz," Ronaldo told beIN Sports.

"I like that there are no injuries, it is a good sign, a sign that we are all together and that the squad is very good.

"It would be great if BBC played together again."

Madrid are two-time winners of the Club World Cup and Ronaldo talked up the importance of the competition for the European and Spanish champions.

"It is a very important tournament for us," the Portuguese forward said. "It's obviously a pleasure to play it because you can only do it if you've won the Champions League.

"I've had the chance to win the Club World Cup with Real Madrid and also with Manchester United. It's a competition that I like a lot.

"What I want is to win and if it's possible to score and help the team win this cup."