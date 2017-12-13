Harambee Stars qualified for the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after collecting a maximum of eight points from Group A.

Harambee Stars keeper speaks on Cecafa clean sheets

After a 2-0 win in an opening match against Rwanda, Stars drew 0-0 against both Libya and Zanzibar before downing Tanzania by a solitary goal to progress as group winners.

One player, who has been solid at the back for Kenya is goalkeeper Patrick Matasi. The Posta Rangers man is yet to concede a goal and is hopeful the national team will go all the way.

“When a coach gives you an opportunity, it means he trusts you, and the best thing to do is to perform on the pitch. Of course my defenders have done an impressive job guarding me and that has contributed to the clean sheets," Matasi told Goal.

“As a goalkeeper, once you keep the ball from hitting the back of your net it gives you motivation to do better. I cannot talk about the Burundi match, all I can tell Kenyans is that we will give our best and aim at reaching the finals.”

Another semi-final match will pit defending champions Uganda Cranes against Zanzibar.