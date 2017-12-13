Is coach Henry Omino heading out of Western Stima?

Western Stima is set to part way with veteran tactician Henry Omino, Goal can reveal.

Is Henry Omino heading out of Western Stima?

The former coach was promoted to the post of Technical Director after failing to help the team replicate last season's success. For the last three months, the team was under Ugandan coach Richard Makumbi.

Reports from the Kisumu-based side have revealed that Omino will be released immediately his contract with Stima expires by the end of the year. Chairman Laban Jobito was coy over the future of the tactician, but admitted his contract with the team ends this year.

“I can confirm to you that Omino's contract with us expires this month, now it will be up to the management to decide whether they will extend it or not, I cannot for sure say if he is staying or leaving. But we will be retaining Makumbi, because we believe he is the man to take us forward.”

The team has already lost some good players in Ezekiel Otwoma and Brian Marita to AFC Leopards.