Azamuddin wants to help Selangor surprise everyone

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Having signed with Selangor for the 2018 season, former Pahang and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) player Azamuddin Akil has now set a target of helping his new team surprise the fans and their opponents.

When met by the media just before training with the Red Giants on Tuesday, the Malaysia international, who is also known as Alex to fans, said he wants the team to capture at least one silverware and finish in the top three of the league in the coming season.

"The team and I want to surprise everyone in 2018.

"I didn't join without any target, I want to finish in the top three in the Super League standings, as well as to win one cup with Selangor," he remarked.

Asked whether he harbours any hopes of returning to the Malaysia national team fold, the two-time Super League winner simply responded that his immediate priority is to gain more playing time at club level.

At JDT in 2017, he only made nine appearances in the league.

"My current personal target is to prove myself after not playing much for over a year. I want to do my best for myself and Selangor.

"But who doesn't want to don the national colours? I will definitely keep my options open," said the Kuala Lipis, Pahang-born player.