Zinedine Zidane insists the Club World Cup is Real Madrid's primary focus despite a looming Clasico clash with Barcelona.

Zidane focused on Club World Cup despite looming Clasico

Madrid's participation in the tournament begins against Al Jazira in Wednesday's semi-final, just 10 days prior to the first LaLiga Clasico of the season.

However, Zidane remains determined to retain his side's world crown, even though any red card suspensions would carry over to the crucial league fixture.

"It's a competition where we're going to do our best to win," he said of the Club World Cup at a pre-match news conference. "It's not going to be easy.

"But first we have to go through to the final. We just think about winning the World Cup [not the Clasico].

"[The suspensions] are one thing that can happen, that the players could have in their heads. It's a bit strange that the red cards in this World Cup affect LaLiga but, since I am positive, I know that nothing will happen.

"Against Barcelona, we will all be available. It's strange, but we accept it."

Success in this competition would secure a fifth trophy of the year for Madrid - following LaLiga, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Supercopa de Espana - but Zidane played down talk of this being the club's greatest 12 months.

"I do not think it's the best year in the history of Madrid, because Madrid is always Madrid," he added. "But it does motivate us to win the title."