Pitso Mosimane confirms new Sundowns deals for Kennedy Mweene and Siyanda Zwane

Mamelodi Sundowns are keen to avert a possible mass exodus at the end of the current campaign as they have tied down the likes of Kennedy Mweene and Siyanda Zwane with several other players set to follow suit.

There has been much speculation surrounding the futures of many of Masandawana’s key players as they enter the final six months of their current contracts, which means that the likes of Tiyani Mabunda, Themba Zwane and Khama Billiat will be allowed to hold talks with other clubs over a move in the off season.

However, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has downplayed any talk of a possible exodus, stating that many of his senior crop have already committed to new deals while the Zwane and Mabunda are expected to do the same.

"(Tiyani) Mabunda will sign, (Themba) Zwane will sign, Kennedy (Mweene) has signed, Langerman will sign, and when I say they will sign I mean they will sign and Siyanda Zwane has signed,” Mosimane told the media.

"If Themba Zwane goes, where is he going? If he goes overseas then OK, but when you stay in South Africa then why must you move? He knows he has to stay here. We will look after them because we love them,” he explained.

“These boys have won the (Caf) Champions League for us and players are not stupid and they know that as much as the contract is finishing and they need to be looked after but they are not just going to go. Players go when they are unhappy and is this team unhappy and they play football like this?” he asked.

Furthermore, Mosimane seems to have made somewhat of a U-turn on the future of Billiat. The Zimbabwean talisman was as good gone if Mosimane’s previous remarks were anything to go by, but it seems that the 53-year-old is a bit more optimistic that his attacker will stay.

“No, you can't have players play football like this if they are unhappy, and I think Khama (Billiat) will renew in my belief because he knows that we need him and we love him,” Mosimane said.

“He knows that if he's not going to get that big contract somewhere else then he must stay here," he added.

Mosimane further confirmed that he is working around the clock to have a number of his targets signed before registrations for the 2018 Caf Champions League campaign closes.

His main objectives is to get two players from South America signed in the next few weeks.

"We are trying to strengthen the team. We hope we can get those guys to come here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mosimane confirmed that Mzikayise Mashaba is no longer a Sundowns player despite contrasting reports of late.

“Mzikayise (Mashaba) is no longer our player guys. He is no longer at the club,” Mosimane concluded.