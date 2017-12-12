News

Vihiga United star loses mum,13 other family members in road crash

Vihiga United defender Dennis Ombeva is mourning the lose of 14 family members, who perished in a road accident on Monday night.

Fourteen passengers perished in a gruesome accident on Monday along Kitale-Webuye road in Bungoma County.

Unfortunately, all the casualties were close family member of Ombeva, who recently guided Vihiga to top finish in the National Super League and a place in the 2018 Kenyan Premier League.

Among the dead was Ombeva’s mother, her cousin Caroline Vihenda and 12-other close family members.

The accident involved multiple vehicles after a matatu rammed into a tractor that was transporting sugar cane at Kamukuywa bridge.

 

 

