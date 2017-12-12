Chemelil Sugar are said to be closing in on a deal to lured former coach, Mike Mururi back to the club.

Is mike Mururi heading back to Chemelil?

Mururi is seen as the most likely replacement for Abdallah Juma who was relieved of his duties last week.

Juma parted ways with the club last week and Mururi and Muhoroni Youth Assistant coach, James 'Odijo' Omondi were identified as a possible replacement.

According to highly placed sources within club, Mururi, who left the club for Kakamega Homeboyz, has been fronted as an ideal candidate to fill up the vacant post, though the deal is being dragged by the club's uncertain financial situation.

Chemelil are said to be going through stiff financial challenges that has left the club struggling to pay their players and technical bench due to drop in income generated by Chemelil Sugar LTD.

“He (Mururi) was here over the weekend, but he went back, maybe to finalize with Homeboyz,” said our source.

“If everything is finalized then we should expect him to join the team in the course of the week.”

Chemelil Sugar resumed a two-week training last Monday with the team expected to break for December holidays late next week.