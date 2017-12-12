Ramon Marcote announced as Kedah boss for 2018 season

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Former Kedah assistant head coach Ramon Marcote has returned to the side for the 2018 season, this time as the head coach.

In a contract-signing ceremony held in Alor Star on Tuesday morning, Marcote was unveiled as the new Red Eagles head coach by club president Dato Seri Ahmad Bashah Hanipah.

In the press conference, Bashah remarked that the Spaniard's contract will run for one season, and that the coach will have full freedom to make his own decisions.

"He will have the same amount of power that had been given to our previous head coaches. The president and the board will not be involved in player selection and such. It's 100 percent up to him," said Bashah.

Marcote said that a major reason behind his return is the good relationship he has with the club, the fans and the people of the state of Kedah.

"I am very happy because I know the city, the players. I came back because the fans are happy, the president and the club are confident.

"I have maintained contact with the captain and the players over the past years because our relationship is fantastic. It's like my second home," said Ramon.

Ramon previously was assistant to now Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe, and even took over from him in the later stages of the 2015 Malaysia Cup when the latter had to attend a coaching course overseas. The following season he left Kedah when the side refused to match his wage demand.