'I've been partying since Saturday' - Jozy Altidore gives epic speech at Toronto FC's MLS Cup rally

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is reveling in MLS Cup championship fever, and Jozy Altidore is loving every moment of it.

After thousands of fans packed streets in the city's downtown core to watch the Toronto FC's victory parade Monday, a jubilant Altidore took to the stage to address the crowd at Nathan Phillips Square. His impromptu speech at the end of the rally targeted the Montreal Impact, TFC's main rival, and he later professed his love for Canada's biggest metropolis.

"Before we go guys, let's spare a moment for our rivals," Altidore said. "They're second best again. And we have the treble. 401 Derby champs. Toronto FC, baby. Best team ever!"

The 28-year-old soaked in the crowd's cheers before continuing, turning his focus to the relationship between TFC and its fans.

"I just want to let you guys know that I've been partying since Saturday, and baby I'm TFC till I die!"

While Altidore's unplanned speech got the headlines, another prominent member of TFC addressed the team's well-publicized motivation for redemption after losing the 2016 MLS Cup.

"This has been our dream, our obsession, for the last year," captain Michael Bradley said. "And to be able to take care of everything that we wanted, to be able to lift that trophy in this city, in front of our fans — to be able to give everybody a day like this, this is why every single one of us are here."

Bradley also reminded the crowd that while a championship is fun, there's precedent in Toronto sports history for continued success.

"Somebody reminded me yesterday and they referenced the Blue Jays in '92 and '93," Bradley said. "They won, but then they won again the next year. So we're gonna enjoy this for little bit longer and then we're gonna dust ourselves off and make sure we get back to work so that we can be lifting that trophy again next year."