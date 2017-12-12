Gameweek 17 of the Fantasy Premier League season is upon us.

Fantasy Premier League: Five players to consider in Week 17

There is a full midweek schedule to look forward to over the next couple of days, with three matches taking place on Tuesday and the other seven on Wednesday.

It is the start of a busy spell for most clubs in the English top flight as Christmas approaches - especially the Carabao Cup quarter-finalists, who will have an extra game to contend with.

With plenty of points to play for, Goal has five players to consider adding to your team as the holiday season heats up.

ROMELU LUKAKU

Lukaku's form in big games may be under scrutiny, but his ability to feast on the rest of the Premier League is not in question.

Both he and Manchester United should bounce back from their derby defeat over the next few weeks, with no fixtures against other 'big-six' sides to prepare for until they face Tottenham at the end of January.

The Belgian actually has the highest 'expected goals' of any player in the English top flight, exceeding even Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah.

That means the chances have been there for Lukaku to score even more than his eight goals so far, and he might have a little more luck in front of goal against weaker opponents over the Christmas period.

Next match: Bournemouth (H)

AARON RAMSEY

Ramsey has been a somewhat underrated fantasy asset this season.

The Arsenal midfielder trails only David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in assists with six and has also been getting into decent goalscoring positions, with his expected goals higher than his actual goalscoring total (three) so far.

If Ramsey continues to create and can sharpen up slightly in front of goal - and he has a strong history of hitting the target - he will be hugely valuable.

He is already one of the best midfield options not wearing a Manchester City shirt on the market.

Next match: West Ham (A)

JONJOE KENNY

If you're looking for a bargain bin option this week, Jonjoe Kenny of Everton could be worth your consideration.

The young right-back has played all 180 minutes of Sam Allardyce's reign at Goodison Park so far and the new manager has immediately tightened things up in defence, with only one goal conceded in that time.

The Toffees' Christmas schedule does not look too tricky, with struggling Newcastle United up next and 19th-place Swansea City visiting Merseyside after that.

Allardyce is very good at frustrating out-of-form teams and Kenny could be a good bet as the cheap half of a two-player transfer that gets you another expensive star.

Next match: Newcastle United (A)

DELE ALLI

He has a respectable three goals and three assists, but Dele has taken some criticism for his performances this season.

That seems harsh when it comes to a 21-year-old going through the first challenging spell of an extraordinary start to life in the Premier League, and already his track record is strong enough to suggest he'll bounce back.

Dele scored 18 league goals last season and they often come in bunches. He netted seven in four games either side of the New Year 12 months ago and had another eight-in-11 spurt in all competitions later in the campaign.

Spurs play Manchester City on December 16 but other than that, their Christmas schedule is relatively kind.

Next match: Brighton (H)

CESC FABREGAS

Fabregas has created 47 chances in the league this season, which is second only to Kevin De Bruyne.

Whereas De Bruyne has eight assists to show for his work, though, Fabregas has only recorded three. If he keeps laying on opportunities at this rate his luck should turn, and at a price much cheaper than the likes of De Bruyne and Silva he is an interesting option.

The Spaniard also only has one goal so far and history suggests he will end the campaign with a few more than that.

Now could be a good time to grab him, as Chelsea will view every opponent they have between now and the New Year as beatable.

Next match: Huddersfield Town (A)