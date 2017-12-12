Napoli have failed to score a goal in their last two Serie A games and Kalidou Koulibaly sees no reason for concern.

Kalidou Koulibaly unfazed by Napoli’s lack of goals

The Stadio San Paolo outfit settled for a 0-0 stalemate against Fiorentina on Sunday - their third in the Italian top-flight this season.

After losing their unbeaten run of 15 league games in a 1-0 defeat to Juventus, Maurizio Sarri’s men are yet to score a goal in two consecutive league games at home.

And the former Genk defender is upbeat that the Naples outfit can get back to winning ways in their next game after putting up a good performance against Stefano Pioli’s men.

“When we don’t win it’s hard for everyone,” Koulibaly told the media.

“We put Juve under pressure for 80 minutes, while today we tried every way we could to win.

“Against Fiorentina, it was an important point, the Viola have found confidence and we could even have lost.

“Now we have a week to work and prepare for the match against Torino. Hopefully, we can win.

“We shouldn’t worry about the goal shortage at the moment. Our forwards are excellent, we need to help them to score. This week will help us a lot.”

Napoli, placed second in the Serie A log with 39 points from 16 games, will take on Torino in their next league fixture on Saturday.