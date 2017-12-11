Kilimanjaro Stars are already out of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup following two defeats and a draw, while Harambee Stars are aiming at getting maximum points to proceed to the semi-finals.

Kenya - Tanzania Preview: Harambee Stars in a must-win clash

Tanzania lost in an identical 2-1 against Zanzibar and Rwanda respectively, and drew against Libya. After downing Rwanda 2-0, Kenya struggled against Libya and Zanzibar, failing to score in any of those matches and settling for barren draws.

Harambee Stars coach Paul Put is however, concerned with a blunt striking force ahead of the must-win fixture. With Zanzibar having secured a place in the semis, the Islanders may opt for a second string side against the North African side.

This leaves Put with no option but to win against Kilimanjaro Stars by a bigger margin. But of great concern to the Belgian is his goal-shy attacking front that has been firing blanks in the last two games. “You cannot win if you can’t score," Put lamented to Goal after Zanzibar’s draw.

“We have been playing well in the defence and in midfield but the strikers need a bit of luck. We create enough chances but we are not converting the chances."

Since 1967, the two teams have met 27 times in Cecafa Cup; Kenya has won nine times, drawn five times and lost seven times. If Kenya loses and Libya win final Group match against Zanzibar, then the North African side will progress to the semi-finals.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kenya: Patrick Matasi has not conceded any goal in the last three matches, and he will be aiming at keeping the clean sheet to ensure he helps the team progress. Harambee Stars’ attacking front has been blunt, and this will be another stunning test for the likes of George Odhiambo, Ovella Ochieng and Kepha Aswani.

Tanzania: Jonas Mkude has to be on his toes to ensure he stops the Kenyan attackers from penetrating the defense. Hamad Mao will be another player, who might have an impact on this match as he will be aiming at ending the otherwise unsatisfying tour on a high note.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Kenya: Patrick Matasi, Musa Mohammed, Jockins Atudo, Nicholas Sikhayi, Wesley Onguso, Duncan Otieno, Petilah Omoto, George ‘Blackbery’ Odhiambo, Whyvonne Isuza, Kepha Aswani and Ovella Ochieng.

Tanzania: Aisha Manula (GK), Erasto Nyoni, Kennedy Juma, Jonas Mkude, Raphael Loth, Ibrahim Migomba, Himid Mao, Daniel Lyanga, Yahya Omary, Abdul Hassan and Mohamed Hassan.