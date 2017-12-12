Entrance to A-League games is more expensive than attending a Big Bash League match, with general admission tickets up to 90 percent more pricey.

A-League tickets much more expensive than Big Bash League

The cheapest adult ticket for every BBL regular season match is a flat price of $20, while kids can be admitted for as little as $5.

However, to buy a general admission adult ticket for Melbourne Victory and Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park on December 28, it will set you back a whopping $38 - and the cheapest junior ticket is $12.



Spot the difference @gomvfc& @FFA .



(This even ignores the fact you can get a family ticket for $43.00 for 2 Adults & 2 Kids) pic.twitter.com/IwltFUEUgg

— Ghana (@ghana3122) December 11, 2017

Interestingly, the least expensive adult ticket to watch Victory play Perth at the same venue on January 13 costs $29 - revealing a significant drop in price from their previous home match.

While the Big Bash keeps their ticket prices at a fixed level, the A-League seems to fluctuate depending on whether it is a holiday period or not.

Other A-League ticket prices include Sydney FC charging $35 for an adult to watch Friday night's game against Melbourne City, while viewing Western Sydney Wanderers' New Year's Day match against Melbourne City will cost $34.



My wife bought a ticket to first game at Hindmarsg this year - $36. I nearly died. No wonder ppl are staying away. That's extortion. — Paul Williams (@PaulWilliams_85) December 11, 2017

A-League crowds have dropped significantly over the past few weeks with only one match out of the 10 games in rounds eight and nine attracting a crowd of 10,000-plus.

Only 36,433 attended Saturday night's Sydney derby at ANZ Stadium - a match that pulled 61,880 people at the same venue in October 2016.