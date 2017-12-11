MLS unveils unprotected players for LAFC expansion draft

MLS has unveiled the list of 309 players who have been left unprotected for Tuesday's expansion draft, during which Los Angeles FC will add up to five players ahead of its inaugural campaign.

Each club was allowed to protect 11 players, with homegrown players from a club's off-budget roster and Generation Adidas players automatically protected without counting toward that total. No club can lose more than one player in the draft.

Seattle Sounders midfielders Osvaldo Alonso and Harry Shipp, Minnesota United midfielder Miguel Ibarra, New York City FC defender Maxime Chanot, Toronto FC winger Raheem Edwards, and San Jose Earthquakes forward Marco Urena are among the notable names available in Tuesday's draft.

Here is the full list of unprotected players:

Atlanta United: Mikey Ambrose, Yamil Asad, Mark Bloom, Bobby Boswell*, Kevin Kratz, Jeff Larentowicz*, Zach Loyd*, Chris McCann, Tyrone Mears, Kevin Oliveira, Jeffrey Otoo, Tyler Pasher, Jacob Peterson, Kyle Reynish*, Anton Walkes, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Romario Williams

Chicago Fire: David Arshakyan, Rodrigo Bava, Brandt Bronico, Stefan Cleveland, Jorge Corales, Michael de Leeuw, Christian Dean, Matej Dekovic, John Goossens, Michael Harrington*, Daniel Johnson, Matt Lampson, Joao Meira

Colorado Rapids: John Berner, Bobby Burling*, Dennis Castillo, Mike Da Fonte, Josh Gatt, Luis Gil, Alan Gordon*, Sam Hamilton, Mohammed Saeid, Mekeil Williams

Columbus Crew: Waylon Francis, Niko Hansen, Marshall Hollingsworth, Adam Jahn, Hector Jimenez, Logan Ketterer, Conor Maloney, Cristian Martinez, Jonathan Mensah, Abuchi Obinwa, Jukka Raitala, Rodrigo Saravia, Gaston Sauro, Brad Stuver, Josh Williams

D.C. United: Deshorn Brown, Julian Buscher, Steve Clark, Sean Franklin*, Bill Hamid, Jared Jeffrey, Eric Klenofsky, Chris Korb, Bruno Miranda, Patrick Nyarko*, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Chris Rolfe*, Lloyd Sam, Marcelo Sarvas, Rob Vincent, Travis Worra

FC Dallas: Carlos Cermeno, Anibal Chala, Eduardo Cortes, Maynor Figueroa, Luis Gonzalez, Hernan Grana, Atiba Harris*, Walker Hume, Roland Lamah, Javier Morales*, Chris Seitz*

Houston Dynamo: Eric Alexander*, Arturo Alvarez, Jalil Anibaba, DaMarcus Beasley*, Calle Brown, Ricardo Clark*, A.J. DeLaGarza*, Jose Escalante, Boniek Garcia, Kevin Garcia, Joe Holland, Taylor Hunter, Alex, George Malki, Vicente Sanchez, Philippe Senderos, Charlie Ward

LA Galaxy: Michael Ciani, Bradley Diallo, Clement Diop, Rafael Garcia, Jermaine Jones, Jon Kempin, Ariel Lassiter, Jack McInerney, Brian Rowe, Pele van Anholt

Minnesota United: Bernardo Anor, Justin Davis, Thomas De Villardi, Vadim Demidov, Joe Greenspan, Miguel Ibarra, Ismaila Jome, Alex Kapp, Jose Leiton, Patrick McLain, Sam Nicholson, Rasmus Schuller, Jermaine Taylor, Johan Venegas, Kevin Venegas, Collen Warner

Montreal Impact: Hernan Bernardello, Patrice Bernier, Dein Boldor, Hassoun Camara, Nick DePuy, Shaun Francis*, Eric Kronberg*, Wandrille Lefevre, Matteo Mancosu, Dominic Oduro, Andrew Romero, Michael Salazar

New England Revolution: Benjamin Angoua, Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Brad Knighton*, Daigo Kobayashi, Xavier Kouassi, Donnie Smith, Josh Smith, Matt Turner, Chris Tierney, Je-Vaughn Watson, London Woodberry, Brian Wright

New York City FC: R.J. Allen, Kwame Awuah, Migual Camargo, Maxime Chanot, Shannon Gomez, Eirik Johansen, Mikey Lopez, Jefferson Mena, Sean Okoli, Andre Rawls, Khiry Shelton, John Stertzer, Andraz Struna, Ethan White

New York Red Bulls: Anatole Abang, Gideon Baah, Vincent Bezecourt, Aurelien Collin, Dilly Duka*, Mike Grella, Muhammed Keita, Connor Lade, Zeiko Lewis, Dan Metzger, Hassan Ndam, Damien Perrinelle, Sal Zizzo*

Orlando City: Kevin Alston*, Giles Barnes, Hadji Barry, Servando Carrasco, Pierre Da Silva, Conor Donovan, Earl Edwards Jr., Devron Garcia, Victor Giro, Seb Hines, Antonio Nocerino, Leonardo Pereira, Dillon Powers, Rafael Ramos, Tony Rocha, Josh Saunders*

Philadelphia Union: Roland Alberg, Eric Ayuk, Warren Creavalle, Charlie Davies, Maurice Edu, Raymon Gaddis, Aaron Jones, Richard Marquez, John McCarthy, Jake McGuire, Oguchi Onyewu, Chris Pontius*, Jay Simpson, Ken Tribbett, Giliano Wijnaldum

Portland Timbers: Gbenga Arokoyo, Victor Arboleda, Jeff Attinella, Jack Barmby, Rennico Clarke, Jake Gleeson, Kendall McIntosh, Lucas Melano, Roy Miller, Chance Myers, Amobi Okugo, Lawrence Olum, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin, Ben Zemanski*

Real Salt Lake: Chad Barrett*, Tony Beltran, Nick Besler, Reagan Dunk, Omar Holness, Yuri Movsisyan, Stephen Sunday, Demar Phillips, Justin Schmidt, Chris Schuler*, Connor Sparrow, Matt Van Oekel, Chris Wingert*

San Jose Earthquakes: Francois Affolter, Quincy Amarikwa, Leandro Barrera, Victor Bernardez, Matt Bersano, Cordell Cato, Kip Colvey, Harold Cummings, Simon Dawkins, Andrew Imperiale, Lindo Mfeka, Marc Pelosi, Kofi Sarkodie, Matheus Silva, Marco Urena

Seattle Sounders: Tony Alfaro, Osvaldo Alonso, Jordy Delem, Brad Evans*, Oneil Fisher, Joevin Jones, Calum Mallace, Zach Mathers, Bryan Meredith, Tyler Miller, Lamar Neagle*, Harry Shipp

Sporting Kansas City: Saad Abdul-Salaam, Kharlton Belmar, Latif Blessing, Amer Didic, Andrew Dykstra, Cameron Iwasa, Kenwyne Jones, Diego Kostner, Soni Mustivar, Cameron Porter, Soony Saad, Seth Sinovic, Colton Storm, Alex Tambakis, Adrian Zendejas

Toronto FC: Oyvind Alseth, Brandon Aubrey, Steven Beitashour*, Benoit Cheyrou, Armando Cooper, Raheem Edwards, Tsubasa Endo, Nicholas Hasler, Jason Hernandez*, Clint Irwin, Drew Moor*, Mark Pais, Tosaint Ricketts

Vancouver Whitecaps: Christian Bolanos, Marcel De Jong, David Edgar, Deybi Flores, Kyle Greig, Jordan Harvey*, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Nosa Igiebor, Andrew Jacobson*, Matias Laba, Brett Levis, Aaron Maund, Davis Ousted, Spencer Richey, Mauro Rosales