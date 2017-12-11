Obafemi Martins went on a boat ride in his Iguana 31 Expedition yacht, which is regarded as the world’s most beautiful amphibious boat.

EXTRA TIME: Obafemi Martins goes cruising on his yacht

After inspiring Shanghai Shenhua to their fourth Chinese FA Cup title with two goals in that ensured a 3-3 aggregate win against Shanghai SIPG in November, the 33-year-old treated himself and his friends to a cruise in Lagos.

The boat which costs about $460,000 is able to move on both land and water.











