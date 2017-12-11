EXTRA TIME: Obafemi Martins goes cruising on his yacht

Obafemi Martins went on a boat ride in his Iguana 31 Expedition yacht, which is regarded as the world’s most beautiful amphibious boat.
After inspiring Shanghai Shenhua to their fourth Chinese FA Cup title with two goals in that ensured a 3-3 aggregate win against Shanghai SIPG in November, the 33-year-old treated himself and his friends to a cruise in Lagos.
The boat which costs about $460,000 is able to move on both land and water.
A post shared by Obafemi Martins (@obagoal) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:55am PST
#iguanaboat ...#lagoslikemiami
A post shared by Obafemi Martins (@obagoal) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:48am PST