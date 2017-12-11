FC Dallas sends Zimmerman to LAFC in trade

Los Angeles FC has added another major piece, with Bob Bradley's side trading for FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman during Sunday's half-day trade window.

Dallas will receive $250,000 in general allocation money, $250,000 in targeted allocation money and the No. 1 position in the MLS allocation ranking in exchange for the 24-year-old center back.

Having already signed Carlos Vela and Egyptian defender Omar Gaber to the side, the addition of Zimmerman gives the club another high-profile player ahead of the MLS Expansion Draft, which takes place this coming Tuesday.