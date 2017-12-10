Coach Bala shops for potent strikers for Niger Tornadoes

Niger Tornadoes coach, Abubakar Bala says getting proven strikers remain his priority before the start of the 2017-18 season.

The Minna side finished 11th on the log of the Nigeria Professional Football League and second in the 2017 Federation Cup last season after poor finishing derailed their determination to end the season strongly.

He reckons that the Ikon Allah Boys will fare better than they did in the last campaign if they are able to lay their hands on strikers with the knack for goal scoring.

“We are working on correcting almost all the departments of the team but we need more work to do in the striking department. We believed we would have done better last season if we have quality strikers that are proven goal scorers,” Bala told Goal.

“We have started work on it and we believe that with more friendly matches, we are going to get the solution that we seek. We have placed our strikers on special drills and have tutored them on what they must do if they are to get more goals than we did last season.

“We are still work in progress but we know that before the league season starts in January we will have most of our problems partly solved."

Bala nonetheless praised the impact of their new signings and has tipped them to shine in the upcoming season.

“We are gradually turning into shape and I must admit that the new players we brought to the team have added quality to us. We are working on various areas and I must thumb up their impact," he continued.

“Hard work has also taken us to where we are. We have changed the entire system of the team and I am assuring you that you are going to see a changed team next season.

“We can’t set any target during the pre-season periods. We are going to know that when the season has started,” he concluded.

Tornadoes signed Sibi Gwar from Nasarawa United, Solomon Owello, Sanni Abanni and few other strikers to ensure that their lack of goals of last season is gradually eased off.