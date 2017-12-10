Sofapaka finished the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season in the second position with 55 points.

Sofapaka promise a better 2018 KPL season

After escaping relegation in the previous season by a whisker, Batoto ba Mungu did well especially after getting a sponsor. The 2009 champions are already eyeing success in the 2018 season, and assistant coach John Baraza insists the team will go a step forward.

“Definitely it is going to be tougher next season, because several teams will be aiming at winning the league. But as a matter of fact, i do believe we will have a say too in the long run. We want to strengthen the squad and ensure we have enough quality to go all the way.

“This season we faltered when it mattered most, but it is a learning process for us, next time it will not be business as usual,” Baraza told Goal on Sunday.

Sofapaka have set a target of signing several top quality players to enable them realize their dream.