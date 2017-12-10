Uganda Cranes will face Ethiopia in the final Group B match of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Basena: Uganda ready to cruise past Ethiopia

The defending champions have four points after a win and a draw, while Ethiopia have three points after getting maximum points in their opening match. Head coach Moses Basena expects a tough encounter, but at the same time he is optimistic his team will do better.

“This is like a final, we want to finish top of the group and Ethiopia are eyeing the same, and progression from the group. It makes it an entertaining match and the one we really want to win.

“It is not going to be an easy one, but I am sure if we play as we did against South Sudan, we stand a chance. We are still aiming at successfully defending our crown, despite the fact that the competition is stiff,” Basena told Goal.

Only Zanzibar has so far made it to the semi-finals of the competition after getting seven points from Group A.