Musa: Improved Kano Pillars good for the continent

Ibrahim Musa believes Kano Pillars are good enough for at least a continental slot at the end of the 2017-18 season based on their pre-season showings.

Sai Masu Gida have been impressive in their preparation ahead of the upcoming campaign and the gaffer is upbeat about their chances of securing a spot to play in Africa's premier competitions.

“We are doing everything possible to perfect our strategies ahead of the coming season. To be honest and frank I am sure you have seen our performances in the pre-season tournaments we have taken part in. I am sure my boys are good to go next season and that at least we are going to have a continental ticket,” Musa told Goal.

“It was another impressive performance from them against Katsina United. We will continue to correct the errors we noticed almost the time we noticed them. We want to do everything possible to ensure that we revive Kano Pillars again as it used to be in the past.

“I am happy with the way the players are playing and I know that if we can continue with the way we are playing now, it will be difficult for our opponents to beat us.”

Pillars ended the 2016-17 season in the eighth position in the Nigeria Professional Football League log.