Ajax Cape Town 1-0 Chippa United: Mosadi's strike sees off nine-man Chilli Boys

Thabo Mosadi's early first half strike was enough to hand Ajax Cape Town a narrow 1-0 win over nine men Chippa United.

An encouraging first 45 minutes saw the Urban Warriors take the game to the Chilli Boys though they were not able to threaten the opposition defence.

It was a one-way traffic for most of the opening period with the Mother City-based outfit creating the better of the chances between the two teams which was quite evident as the opposition goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was being kept busy by the Ajax attackers from time to time.

The win saw Stanley Menzo's side move into 13th spot with 13 points from 13 matches, while the Chilli Boys slipped into fourth position after Kaizer Chiefs edged out Platinum Stars and Orlando Pirates played to a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu.

It was a challenging start for the Chilli Boys with coach Teboho Moloi forced into a change coming into the tie as his goalscorer against Amakhosi, Abel Mabaso, having to sit out the tie due to suspension and this seemed to hinder the rhythm of the team, as they struggled to be clinical in the final third.

Ajax took the lead through Mosadi in the 26th minute. The attacker rattled the roof of the net past a hapless Daniel Akpeyi after being played in behind the Chippa defenders who failed to keep up with the winger's pace.

The game turned on its head a few minutes before the break when the visitors were forced to play the remainder of the match with nine men after first Zitha Macheke was given his marching orders for a dangerous tackle on the goalscorer Mosadi and secondly Akpeyi was also sent off for denying the same player an abvious goalscoring opportunity.

Roscoe Pietersen created the home side's first real chance toward goal after a scramble for the ball at the edge of the Chippa box, only for his effort to hit the side netting.

The visitors had perhaps the best chance of the game to take the lead early on when Kurt Lentjies whipped in a cross from the right hand side, but Paseka Mako could not connect his header well as the ball sailed over the bar.

Tashreeq Morris, who has been Ajax's main target upfront, also failed to find the back of the net with just a single shot on target in the match.

Chippa captain James Okwuosa unleashed a thunderous shot from range, but Jody February dealt with it accordingly with the ball landing straight into his hands though he had to collect it on a second attempt.

Mark Mayambela, who produced a man-of-the-match performance against Chiefs in midweek, failed to replicate the same performance as he looked very flat and could only huff and puff against his former team, which later led to his withdrawal. He was replaced by veteran forward Katlego Mashego.

Despite the early double substitution with Sandile Zuke coming off for Menzi Masuku and Lentjies making way for Samuel Julies, luck was not on the visiting side as they saw their 10-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end.