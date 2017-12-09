ISL 2017: Mumbai City's Lucian Goian: We are a strong group with good mentality

Following a well-fought 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters at Kochi, Mumbai City FC will now lock horns with John Gregory’s Chennaiyin FC. This is will be The Islanders’ second game on home soil after they clinched full points from the clash against FC Goa earlier at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Speaking ahead of the face-off, skipper Lucian Goian stated that his side will have to be set for any battle and stressed on maintaining control during the match. ‘’We have to be prepared for everything. The most important thing for us will be to control the game. We started from the beginning with this idea and we hope to make the games easy to win,’’ he commented.

Although Alexandre Guimaraes’ side have picked up just four points from as many matches, the Romanian defender believes that the team has enhanced with each match. ‘’We’re looking better game after game. This has been giving us the confidence,’’ he expressed.

Further, on being asked if the hosts have prepared a special plan to contain Chennaiyin FC striker Jeje Lalpekhlua who bagged a brace in their previous match which included a winning goal in added time, the 34-year-old answered, ‘’We haven’t discussed anything particularly about Jeje (Lalpekhlua). He is a very good player but we too have Balwant (Singh) who is a good striker and a goal-scorer. He (Jeje Lalpekhlua) is a tough striker to play against but we know him and know how to stop him.

It’s going to be very tough to win against Chennaiyin FC but we are ready following a good week of training. We are confident that we can get the three points,’’ he added.

In the end, the ex-Tianjin Teda player praised the persistent nature and strong mentality of his players. ‘’We are a strong group; we show good character. In the last game against Kerala (Blasters), to come back after trailing, showed the good mentality that we need,’’ Goian concluded.