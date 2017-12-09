EXTRA TIME: Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi to give fan best birthday gift ever

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi might have granted a lifetime surprise for a Leicester fan on his birthday.

The fan who is to celebrate his 18th birthday on Wednesday when the Foxes visit Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium expressed his admiration for the Super Eagles midfielder and requested for his playing shirt after Wednesday’s league game.

Luckily for the fan, Ndidi who has played every minute in the Premier League this season with 15 appearances to his name was in a positive mood to grant his wish.

Not all footballers get to surprise their fans on their birthday but how would you rate the 20-year-old's benevolent gesture?