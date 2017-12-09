I'll make changes against Cape Town City, admits SuperSport United's Eric Tinkler

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler admits that he will tinker with his squad once again when his side lock horns with Cape Town City at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Matsatsantsa go into the clash fresh of a hard-fought goalless draw against Orlando Pirates and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways this weekend. But the exertions of a highly competitive and at times highly congested schedule due to their previous exploits on the continent has certainly taken its toll on the players leaving Tinkler with a selection headache.

Nonetheless, Tinkler has taken this latest challenge in his stride, and with SuperSport possessing a squad with an abundance of talent, the 47-year-old is more than happy to ring the changes.

“I made five changes to the starting line-up after the second match [of the Confed final] against TP Mazembe and against Orlando Pirates four changes and against Cape Town City we’ll have to do it again‚” Tinkler was quoted by Sowetan as saying.

“But I do it with a lot of confidence and belief that I have the depth that I require in the squad we have.

“What also becomes important are the players themselves. Stepping up‚ holding up their hands and saying ‘I’m ready’. Some of the younger boys have shown that,” he added.

“A lot of the players who came into the club recently and weren’t registered for Caf [the Confed] haven’t had an opportunity to feature and also the way I came into the cub [appointed in June] it would have been silly on my part to start making massive changes,” he explained.

“Slowly but surely you have started to see some of the new faces we’ve brought in like Richard Boateng‚ Azubuike [Egwuekwe]‚ Thato Mokeke‚ Sipho Mbule.

“When we have all our players available it gives us the depth we require and makes my job difficult in terms of choosing that starting XI‚” Tinkler concluded.