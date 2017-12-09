Boca Juniors 'optimistic' about Tevez return from China

Boca Juniors are "optimistic" they will be able to sign Carlos Tevez for a third time as his future with Shanghai Shenhua remains up in the air.

Tevez has failed to impress during his time in Shanghai, scoring just four goals in 16 Chinese Super League appearances despite the club making him one of the world's best paid players.

The former Manchester City and Juventus star has been accused of being overweight and had his commitment questioned more than once.

His representatives are in negotiations with Shenhua about his future and it remains to be seen whether he will stay in China or indeed be made available for a transfer.

And should he be allowed to leave, Boca – for whom Tevez has already enjoyed two previous spells – are keen to bring him home on a two-year deal.

Speaking to Sportia, Boca president Daniel Angelici said: "I'm optimistic about Tevez, but we have to be cautious.

"His representative is negotiating his departure in China. First we want to see how his relationship with the club ends, whether he will continue or not.

"We hope that this situation will be resolved before January. First we want to wait as Tevez's bond with the Chinese club is resolved. If it [Tevez being allowed to leave] happens, I want him to sign for two years."