News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Arsenal dominated visiting CSKA Moscow in their Europa League clash in London.
Arsenal, Atletico close in on Europa semis

Bayern fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans in Champions League protest

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Bayern Munich have been fined €20,000 after fans threw fake notes on the pitch during a Champions League clash with Anderlecht.

Bayern fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans in Champions League protest

Bayern fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans in Champions League protest

Supporters threw rolls of mock-up €500 bills at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in protest against the high cost of tickets.

They also held a banner apparently criticising UEFA for their pricing policy, which read: 'Is your gr€€d now finally satisfied?'.

Travelling fans were angered after some reportedly paid as much as €100 for match tickets.

European football's governing body has decided to fine them after they were charged with throwing objects and displaying illicit banners.

Spartak Moscow have also been fined €3,000 for setting off fireworks in their draw with Maribor.

Back To Top