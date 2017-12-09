Veteran Ghana defender John Mensah has revealed his availability for a possible transfer to a club in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts, Kotoko alert as John Mensah opens up to GPL move

The former Sunderland centre-back has been without a club since cutting ties with Swedish second tier side Athletic FC United in 2016.

His inactivity has been due to persistent injuries, a setback that has also sidelined him from the Black Stars.

“I won’t say no to playing in the local league although I haven’t thought of that," Mensah told Graphic Sports.

"As at now, my main focus is to recover fully from my injury problems.

“I don’t have any preferred destination because I have to start training for the clubs to see me and then bid for me before I can decide on where to move to."

Born in Obuasi, Ghana, Mensah has never played in the domestic league as he was scouted as teenager for a move abroad.

The 35-year-old has since been on the books of Swiss outfit Bellizona, Italian teams Bologna, Genoa, Chievo Verona, Modena and Cremonese, French sides Lyon and Rennes and English club Sunderland.

He also had a brief spell with Slovak outfit FC Nitra, before switching to Athletic FC United.

At international level, Mensah, once captain of the Black Stars, played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments, in addition to the 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2012 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Will Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko - Ghana's two biggest clubs - move for the Rock of Gibraltar?