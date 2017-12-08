Paul Aigbogun has stated Enyimba's readiness for the League Management Company-organised Super 6 tournament.

Enyimba ready for LMC Super 6, says Aigbogun

The season-opener tourney which sees Nigeria's representatives on the continent [Plateau United, MFM, the People's Elephant and Akwa United], host Kano Pillars and the CHAN Eagles battle it out starts on October 11.

“I will say that we didn’t perform too badly in the pre-season tournament we just finished playing. We didn’t have a stable team because I was interested in seeing all the players and what they can do in match situations like the ones we played,” Aigbogun told Goal.

“It was important we allowed all the players to have their opportunity so that none will complain of being sidelined. I have seen them and I can make an informed decision now. We didn’t play too many tough games before we came to Kano because we were interested in raising a team.

“We managed to play a Grade A friendly which we won against Sunshine Stars but the pre-season tournament against top teams in Kano have really exposed us more. We played more games and were able to try out many formations using different players.

"Our elimination in the first round of the pre-season tournament we took part in may be a blessing in disguise because we have few more days to regroup before the commencement of the pre-season tournament.

“We will allow the players to rest for a day or two and thereafter look at what we have ahead of next week. I make bold to tell you that our opponents will see a different team as from Monday,” he concluded.