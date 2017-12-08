Former AFC Leopards ace benched as Uganda takes on South Sudan

Former AFC Leopards forward Allan Kateregga has been dropped to the bench as Uganda takes on minnows South Sudan on Friday.

The Cecafa defending champions fired blanks in their opening match against Burundi where they were held to a barren draw at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The result forced coach Moss Basena to make a single change in the goal-shy Cranes squad as he looks forward for a maiden win in the tournament.

Cranes are third in Group B that is been controlled by Burundi, followed by Ethiopia even as South Sudan continues to search for a first win in the regional tourney having lost to Ethiopia 3-0 in the opener.

Uganda Starting squad: Benjamin Ochan (GK), Nicholas Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Timothy Awany, Bernard Muwanga (Captain), Ibrahim Saddam Juma, Allan Kyambadde, Derrick Nsibambi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Milton Karisa and Kawesa Hood.

Reserves: Tom Ikaara (GK), Ismail Watenga (GK), Daniel Isiagi, Aggrey Madoi, Tom Masiko, Joseph Nsubuga, Shafik Bakaki, Tadeo Lwanga, Nelson Senkatuka, Paul Mucureezi and Allan Kateregga.