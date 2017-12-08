Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has shown off some impressive skill for Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League, scoring with a bicycle kick against Real Sociedad.

Ex-Chelsea defender scores stunning bicycle goal

Zenit were level at 1-1 away to their Spanish opponents when a corner in the 64th minute was punched clear of danger by the home goalkeeper.

But after the ball was lobbed back into the box, Ivanovic capitalised on Real Sociedad's attempt to push their Russian opponents away from goal.

The 33-year-old was all alone, just barely onside, and far enough from both the defenders and the goalkeeper to trap the ball on his chest and execute a stunning overhead kick under relatively little pressure.

The Serbian international captain's goal put Zenit up 2-1, while a late goal saw the final score reach 3-1 as they completed the group stage on top with an undefeated record.