Mamelodi Sundowns could sell Khama Billiat in January

Mamelodi Sundowns may look to cash in on talisman Khama Billiat in the upcoming January transfer window.

It was previously reported that Masandawana were resigned to losing the 27-year-old at the end of the season after reportedly opting against renewing his contract with the Tshwane giants, meaning that he could possibly leave for free should he choose to sit out the remainder of his contract.

However, with speculation rife regarding Billiat’s next destination, Sundowns are reportedly keen on receiving a transfer fee for the Zimbabwe international.

Several clubs, including Zamalek, have previously expressed interest in Billiat, and Sundowns know that they will have to offload Billiat in January if they are to have any hope of receiving anything for his services.

“Billiat could be sold in January. Sundowns are looking to make some money from Billiat before he leaves the club. If they let him stay and they don’t sell him in the next transfer window, he will leave for free in June,” the source told Isolezwe.

Billiat’s preferred destination is believed to be Europe, but it remains to be seen which club will fork out the cash for one of the Premier Soccer League’s hottest properties.