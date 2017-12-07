Faouzi Ghoulam's desire to be a part of Napoli future is key to his contract extension at Stadio San Paolo, the Algerian stated in his recent social media post.

Faouzi Ghoulam reacts after contract extension with Napoli

The 26-year-old who joined Maurizio Sarri's men from Saint-Etienne will remain a Napoli player until 2022, fending off interests from Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.





Ghoulam's two goals [Hellas Verona and SPAL 2013] from his defensive duties helped the Light Blues to an impressive 14-game unbeaten streak - which was ended by Juventus.

Although he remains on the sidelines owing to a cruciate ligament injury picked up in a Champions League tie against Manchester City in November, that has not stopped Ghoulam from expressing his delight having renewed his stay at Stadio San Paolo.

“Proud and happy to be part of this great project. To represent this beautiful city and its colours. Proud to be Neapolitan,” he wrote on Instagram.