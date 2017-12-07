Former Leeds United ace Noel Whelan has concerns over the sharpness of summer acquisition Caleb Ekuban despite praising the striker's work rate.

Ex-Leeds United star has doubts over Ekuban

The Italian-born Ghanaian, who joined the Whites in July, is yet to find the back of the net after five appearances in the English Championship.

His drought has been worrying, considering he was seen as a possible replacement for departed hit-man Chris Wood, who impressively raked in 27 league goals last season.

"He puts in a shift, he makes clever runs, he's a strong lad, he can hold the ball up, works tirelessly for the team across the line and tracking back as well," Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I do think we miss that out and out goalscorer that's not just going to lead the line and do the hard work and diagonal runs and run the channels but is also going to get the goals as well. I think that's where we're lacking.

"I see enough about him [Ekuban] that he'd be a good player to have, but I can't see 20 goals a season in him. That's my issue here.

"We've let one [Chris Wood] go, but we've not replaced him with another striker that's going to get you those 20 goals."

Ekuban only recently returned from injury, having spent three months out on the sidelines.

He was handed starts in Leeds' last two games against Aston Villa and Barnsley.

The 23-year-old, who wants to represent Ghana at senior level owing to his parentage, was on the books of Albanian side Partizani Tirana last season, scoring 17 times in 34 league appearances.