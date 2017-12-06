In the 2018 AFC Cup draw done at the headquarters of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at Kuala Lumpur done on Wednesday sees JDT also drawn in Group H with Vietnamese Song Lam Nghe An and Singapore's Tampines Rovers or Geylang International.

JDT draw Persija Jakarta 2018 AFC Cup group stage

As 2017 Super League champions, JDT qualified for one of the slots for next year's competition. While Malaysia has a second direct slot in the group stage, it will not be used after Kedah's failure to secure and AFC club license and subsequently Pahang's refusal to enter the competition.

Having won the second tier Asian cup competition back in 2015, JDT are once again one of the favourites from the ASEAN zone to get through to zonal final. That is of course, should JDT not progress through to the group stage of the 2018 AFC Champions League.

JDT are scheduled to play Muangthong United on January 23 2018 in the preliminary stage 2 of the East region. The winner of this match will next face a Japanese 4th club in the playoff stage that is scheduled to be played on January 30 2018.

If JDT reach the ACL group stage, their slot in the 2018 AFC Cup will be taken by Selangor.