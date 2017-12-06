Pogba equals 2016-17 assist record after teeing up Lukaku

Paul Pogba has already equalled the number of assists he tallied for Manchester United in all of 2016-17 after teeing up Romelu Lukaku in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

The France star has made up for lost time after missing more than a month through injury at the start of this season, and has been in excellent form for his club.

He continued that resurgence with a fine pass to Lukaku, who fired home to open the scoring against CSKA Moscow.

The pass marked his sixth assist so far this season, pointing to a far better record as a creator than in his previous campaign.



Pogba also teed up six goals in 2016-17, but it took him a whopping 51 games to reach that mark.

This time he has done so in just 12, less than a quarter of the games needed previously.

Having also chipped in three goals in his 12 outings for United, there is no doubt that Pogba has turned into one of the most effective players in the United line-up as they fight on multiple fronts this season.