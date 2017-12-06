Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Fans’ Player of the month for November.

Liverpool’s Salah wins PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award

The former Chelsea and Basel forward scored seven goals in four league games for Jurgen Klopp’s men last month to become the first Egyptian in history to win the prestigious Professional Footballers' Association award.

Salah scored a brace against West Ham United, Stoke City and Southampton as the Reds maintained an unbeaten run of three wins and a draw in the English top-flight in November.

The Egypt international defeated Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Watford’s Richarlison, Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Manchester United’s Ashley Young to scoop the individual award.