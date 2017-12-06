Faouzi Ghoulam has signed a new contract with Napoli that will keep him with the club until June 2022.

Reported Man City & Chelsea target Ghoulam signs new Napoli deal

The Algeria international, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in recent months.

He has, though, ended speculation that he could be making a move to the Premier League by committing his long-term future to the Serie A club.

Ghoulam is expected to be out of action for a number of months having suffered a knee ligament injury in the 4-2 Champions League defeat to Manchester City back in November.

The injury came as a blow to Napoli's hopes of Serie A title success, with the club currently one point behind league-leaders Inter after 15 matches having lost 1-0 to Juventus last time out.



A proposito del ‘gelo sul rinnovo del contratto’, rinnovato fino al 30 giugno 2022... #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/ZYYYPSbcTB — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 5, 2017

The Algerian had been linked with Manchester City, who will themselves be without first-choice left-back Benjamin Mendy for a prolonged period due to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Chelsea, who were keen on signing Juventus defender Alex Sandro in the summer, have also been linked while Liverpool are another to have been mentioned in the English press.

Ghoulam joined Napoli from Saint-Etienne in 2014 and has gone on to make over 150 appearances in all competitions for the Partenopei.