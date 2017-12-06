The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) has parted ways with their African Nations Cup winning coach Hugo Broos.

Cameroon sack Afcon winning coach Hugo Broos

Just 10 months after he delivered their unexpected African Nations Cup triumph, their first in 15 years, Fecafoot have dismissed the Belgian-born technician for several reasons which included, amongst others, failure to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia and also his refusal to his refusal to take up residence in Cameroon.

A fall out with several players and his inability to convince "several important players" not to reject their call-ups to the national team before the Afcon in Gabon in January.

"Broos could not lead Cameroon to the 2018 World Cup in Russia," said the leaked statement, which also listed his refusal to take up residence in Cameroon and a fall out with several players as other reasons for ending his contract.



OFFICIAL : Hugo Broos has been sacked as Cameroon NT coach. pic.twitter.com/yn3PzoCKJx — Lotfi Wada (@LotfiWada) December 4, 2017

Despite his dismissal, the former Belgian international remains in contention for the Caf African Coach of the Year award.