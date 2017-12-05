Shock new contender for Socceroos coach emerges

Former England and Lazio boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has emerged as a shock candidate for the vacant Socceroos coaching role.

Shock new Socceroos coach contender emerges

News Corp reported on Monday the 69-year-old Swede is keen on taking Australia to the World Cup, which would be his fourth as a coach.

"Yes of course I'm interested," he is quoted as saying.

Australia are without a national team coach after Ange Postecoglou's departure last month.

The Greece-born Melburnian coached the Socceroos at the 2014 World Cup and became the first Australian to oversee a successful qualification effort for the tournament.

The chance to take a country to the World Cup has attracted significant interest from coaches across the world, but Eriksson is the first big name to publicly express his desire.

Jurgen Klinsmann, Marcelo Bielsa and Gianni De Biasi have been linked to the role, as have A-League bosses Graham Arnold, Kevin Muscat and Josep Gombau.

Australia were drawn with France, Denmark and Peru in next June's tournament, with Eriksson adamant the Socceroos can reach the knockout round.

"It will be a fight for second place between Australia, Peru and Denmark. I think the chances for Australia are good," he said.

"The whole world would say France is favourite to win that group, but second I think is very tight ... why not Australia?"

Football Federation Australia on Tuesday announced that former Socceroos Mark Bresciano, Stan Lazaridis and Mark Schwarzer would be part of a nine-person panel of experts who will help decide the new coach.

It has also engaged the services of a consulting firm but no decision will be made until around a month before Australia's next fixtures in March.

"We are open minded about whether the coach is Australian or someone from overseas but they must live in Australia, embrace the progress on and off the field that has been achieved with national teams over the past four years – especially in the areas of technical development and sports science - and be prepared to be an ambassador for our sport here and abroad," FFA boss David Gallop said.

“FFA’s starting point is to appoint a coach for the long term but we will be advised on this and other matters by our expert panel.

“We are confident that we will attract the right person to lead the Caltex Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup and hopefully beyond.”

WHO'S IN LINE TO SUCCEED POSTECOGLOU?

LOCAL HOPES

Graham Arnold (Sydney FC) - Arnold, the odds-on favourite, wants the job and has Socceroos experience and a perfect A-League season behind him to underline his pedigree.

Kevin Muscat (Melbourne Victory) - The ambitious Victory boss counts Postecoglou as a coaching mentor and has an A-League title under his belt.

Ante Milicic (Socceroos) - The Australian No.2 looms as an interim choice to continue Postecoglou's work in Russia before handing the reins to a long-term choice.

Josep Gombau (Western Sydney) - The swashbuckling Spaniard brought tiki-taka to the A-League with Adelaide United, earning a Socceroos assistant gig before leaving to coach the Wanderers.

Tony Popovic (Karabukspor) - The Asian Champions League winner swapped Parramatta for the Turkish Super Lig but finds himself bottom of the table and could be available.

THE OVERSEAS BRIGADE

Sven Goran Eriksson (ex-England) - The veteran of Italian football reached the last eight on two World Cups with England, missing the knockout stage with Cote d'Ivoire in 2010.

Jurgen Klinsmann (ex-USA) - The legendary German striker took his homeland to third place in 2006, and steered USA to the round of 16 in Brazil before his sacking with qualification for 2018 on the rocks. Reports suggest he's keen on the Socceroos.

Marcelo Bielsa (ex-Lille) - The fanboys' favourite and with good reason. Bielsa's attacking football transformed Argentina and Chile's fortunes, and he's on the market but with no definitive link to the Socceroos job.

Slavoljub Muslin (ex-Serbia) - A News Corp report suggested the 64-year-old Serbian has visited Australia and FFA is interested.

Gianni De Biasi (ex-Alaves) - The journeyman Italian led Albania to an unlikely appearance at Euro 2016 and claimed to have been sounded out regarding the job earlier in the year.

Bert van Marwijk (ex-Saudi Arabia) - Beat the Socceroos to direct qualification while in charge of Saudi Arabia but fell out of favour and was given the chop.

RULED OUT

Alen Stajcic (Matildas) - Happy in charge of the high-flying national women's soccer team.

Carlo Ancelotti (Unemployed) - Never in the race but the most acclaimed out-of-work coach in the world says he isn't interested in international football.

Sam Allardyce (Everton) - Reportedly reached out to FFA but was then appointed to Premier League club Everton.

with AAP