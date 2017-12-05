Cavani not focused on breaking Ibrahimovic record

Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani said it would be "very special" to break the club's goalscoring record held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but his focus is on his team.

Cavani is just three goals away from drawing level with Ibrahimovic's record of 156 for PSG, having already netted 23 times this season.

Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, the Uruguay international said team success came first.

"The moment will come. It's something very special for any player, but quite honestly, everyone at Paris knows how I am," Cavani told a news conference, via UEFA.

"I focus a lot more than on the collective than the individual. I always aim to give the maximum.

"The most important thing is that we win and hopefully win the trophy in the end."

PSG are top of Group B ahead of Tuesday's clash in Germany, with Bayern needing a four-goal win to overtake the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG head coach Unai Emery said his team would be pushing for another victory.

"In the first game we managed an early goal, which meant Bayern had to put more pressure on us," he said.

"The transitional play will be important, as it was in the first leg. We want to show a good performance and have as much possession as possible. We want to attack.

"Our team want to show the fans what a big club we are. We have the chance to do that in a big match. We have improved, we're more patient."