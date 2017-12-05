Mexico star Hirving Lozano has started off his career in Europe with a bang but dreams of even bigger things in the near future.

Hirving Lozano dreams of playing alongside Messi at Barcelona

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals in 12 league matches since moving to PSV this summer and already has been the subject of transfer rumors to clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City. In an interview with Marca, the winger said he's always wanted to play in the Premier League but also likes La Liga and seemed very open to a move to Spain when asked which European star he'd like to play alongside.

"With [Lionel] Messi. He's a great player. For me, he's a genius," Lozano told the Spanish publication. When reminded that would require Barcelona to make a move for Lozano after Messi's recent contract extension, Lozano said: "Hopefully, God willing. We'll see."

Arjen Robben, Ruud Gullit, Ronaldo, Romario and current manager Phillip Cocu all made stops in Eindhoven on the way to well-decorated careers, but the even-keel Lozano said he's more focused on finishing this season strong before determining if his legacy will live up to those greats. PSV currently is eight points ahead of second-place AZ but 20 matchdays still remain.

Watch LIga MX live and On-Demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

"We're just starting. This is something where you have to go step by step and keep working. There's still a lot of time before the season ends," Lozano said. "I have to keep getting better and learning. Hopefully I can achieve something important like they did."

The hot start hasn't been limited to the club level. Lozano scored twice for Mexico in November's 3-3 friendly draw with Belgium and had added a goal in a 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in an October World Cup qualification game.

Lozano puts down some of his early season success to help from another PSV legend. Current PSV youth coach Ruud van Nistelrooy also helps Cocu with the first team, and "El Chucky" says he's learned plenty from the former Manchester United man.

"Three or four days a week Ruud works with us. He helps us go through the finishing exercises, gives us advice and, really, it's helped me get a lot better," Lozano said.

PSV returns to action Sunday against third-place Ajax looking to extend its Eredivisie winning streak to 11 matches.