Chelsea’s Victor Moses ready for Atletico Madrid clash

Victor Moses is set for Chelsea’s Uefa Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, the wing-back returned to the Blues' starting line-up on an impressive note as he helped Antonio Conte's side to a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.

The Nigeria international gave the assist for Chelsea’s second goal when his cross was headed home by Alvaro Morata and won the penalty which was converted expertly by Eden Hazard .

The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace in October and spent more than a month on the sidelines. He made a cameo on his return against Swansea before starting in weekend's win.

“Training today ahead of our big game tomorrow against Atletico Madrid,” Moses tweeted.



The Stamford Bridge outfit have qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League with their visitors needing a win, hoping second-placed Roma suffer a setback against Qarabag.

Moses, yet to open his goal account, has played in nine games in all competitions this season and will be eyeing his second start since his return.