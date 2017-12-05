FA Cup third-round draw: Liverpool set for derby with Everton

Liverpool will take on Everton in a Merseyside derby in the third round of the FA Cup.

FA Cup third-round draw: Liverpool set for Merseyside derby with Everton

It will be the second time new Toffees boss Sam Allardyce leads the club into their most important game, with the Reds also set to host Everton in the Premier League this month.

That tie is not the only grudge match that came out of the hat as Premier League and Championship teams entered the national competition, with Crystal Palace set to visit Brighton and Middlesbrough facing Sunderland.

Arsenal face a trip to second-tier club Nottingham Forest, while Forest's Midlands rivals Derby County also landed a plum draw away to Manchester United.

Tottenham will be at home to League One outfit AFC Wimbledon and Manchester City face a stern test in Premier League overachievers Burnley.

Date

Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United

Watford vs Bristol City

Birmingham City vs Burton Albion

Liverpool vs Everton

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth vs AFC Fylde or Wigan Athletic

Coventry City vs Stoke City

Newport County vs Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town

Port Vale or Yeovil Town vs Bradford City

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Brentford vs Notts County

QPR vs MK Dons

Manchester United vs Derby County

Forest Green or Exeter City vs West Brom

Doncaster Rovers vs Slough or Rochdale

Tottenham vs AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland

Fleetwood Town or Hereford vs Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra vs Hull City

Cardiff City vs Mansfield Town

Manchester City vs Burnley

Shrewsbury Town vs West Ham

Wolves vs Swansea City

Stevenage vs Reading

Newcastle United vs Luton Town

Millwall vs Barnsley

Fulham vs Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston

Norwich City vs Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle United vs Sheffield Wednesday

Chelsea, one of the last teams to be drawn, were handed an away match at Championship club Norwich City.

Hereford, who were one of the lowest-ranked teams in the second round, will be rewarded with a home tie against Leicester City if they can come through a replay against Fleetwood Town.

Slough, who play at the same level of the English pyramid, face Rochdale on Monday night with a trip to Doncaster Rovers waiting for the winner.

League Two side Luton Town can look forward to a visit to St James' Park to face Newcastle United, while Championship high-flyers Wolves will hope to upset struggling Swansea City.

The third-round ties will be played on the weekend commencing January 5, with broadcast details to follow.

Arsenal are the defending FA Cup champions and have won the competition in three of the past four years, with Manchester United interrupting their recent dominance in 2015-16.

Those wins have made the Gunners the most successful team in FA Cup history, with 13 wins - one ahead of United and five ahead of third-placed Tottenham.