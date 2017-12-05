Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update ahead of their clash with SuperSport United.

Orlando Pirates injury update: Thabo Qalinge misses match due to injury

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) match will take place at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Bucs played a friendly match which they won 3-1 and Thabo Qalinge missed the game due to a minor knock.

His team-mate Thamsanqa Gabuza also missed the match due to flu, but the Pirates striker is expected to recover in time for the clash with Matsatsantsa.

According to the club's official website, Bucs left-back Innocent Maela will miss Tuesday's clash as he is still working on strengthening work.

A club statement read: "The Orlando Pirates medical department has been hard at work this past week as they have been trying to get some first team regulars available for the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United on Tuesday evening.

"The Buccaneers played a friendly match against the Reserve Team (Under 23s) last week. Midfielder Thabo Qalinge didn’t play any part of the friendly (which the first team won 3-1) as he was being treated for a minor knock. Striker Thamsanqa Gabuza also didn’t play any part of the match due to the flu but the burly marksman is expected to recover in time for the match tomorrow.

"Meanwhile, left back Innocent Maela continues to undergo rehabilitation as he nears full recovery. According to the medical department, Maela is progressing well and is currently working on strengthening work."