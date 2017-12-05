Is Wayne Rooney coming to Kenya next year?

At least one English Premier League side will play in Kenya in 2018.

Wayne Rooney set to 'play' in Kenya next year

Hull City are set to play a ‘return’ leg against a combined Kenyan side on July 18, 2018, with 'another' team, most likely Everton jetting in the country a week later.

Should Everton be confirmed as the other team to visit Kenya, then Manchester United all-time goal scorer, Wayne Rooney will be making his second trip to East Africa in under a year should the Toffess holds to all their players by July.

Rooney, who joined Everton in the last transfer season from Manchester United, was part of the Toffees squad that played Gor Mahia in the SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania last July.

An English Premier League side is set to play the winner of the Super Cup on July 27, 2018, at Kasarani according to the calendar released by KPL.

"Please note that the International opponent for the winner of the 2018 SportPesa Super Cup is yet to be confirmed. This means that Everton is not confirmed," KPL clarified.

Everton beat Gor Mahia 2-0 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in the inaugural Super Cup.