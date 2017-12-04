Harambee Stars coach, Paul Put is cautious as he prepares to take on Libya in the second match of the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

Harambee Stars coach cautious ahead of Libya duel

Kenya will welcome the North Africans at Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium but Put think Stars still have a lot of work to do despite kicking off the tournament on a good footing.

Kenya beat Rwanda 2-0 in the opening match on Sunday to take full charge of Group A.

“We still have a lot of work to do despite the result against Rwanda. We will need to focus on the entire game against Libya who are a good side having qualified to Chan,” Put said in a post-match interview.

Masoud Juma and Duncan Otieno scored Kenya’s goals in the first half.

Kenya needs to beat Libya to consolidate their lead at the top of a tough Group A that also has Tanzania and Zanzibar.