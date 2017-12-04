Uganda coach cautious ahead of Cecafa opener

Uganda Cranes head coach Moses Basena is concerned about the mental strength of his squad ahead of their opening match against Burundi in Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Uganda is set to take on Burundi in the Group ‘B’ opener at Bukhungu Stadium on Monday, but Basena thinks that a section of his squad may develop stage fright due to lack of exposure at such stage even as he remains upbeat of retaining the title.

“Everything is moving on as planned. My only worry is for some of the youngsters on the team who may get stage fright. We are ready for the successful Cecafa defense.”

Defending champions Uganda will be going for the unprecedented 15th Cecafa title having lifted the last edition in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2015.

Other Group B members are Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Uganda squad: Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers SC), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Ikara Tom (Kirinya Jinja SS) Wadada Nicholas (Vipers), Joseph Nsubuga (Villa), Isaac Muleme (KCCA), Aggrey Madoi (Police), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA), Shafiq Bakaki (Vipers), Bernard Muwanga (Villa), Tom Masiko (Vipers), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers), Mutyaba Muzamiru (KCCA), Karisa Milton (Vipers), Mucureezi Paul (KCCA), Allan Kateregga (KCCA), Allan Kyambadde (Villa), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars), Derick Nsibambi (KCCA), Hood Kaweesa (Police), Saddam Juma (KCCA) and Daniel Isiagi (Proline).