Bidvest Wits may have only recently secured the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup, but their attention has already fallen firmly on the defence of their Premier Soccer League (PSL) crown.

Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United hold the trump card in this season's title race, says Gavin Hunt

The Students have experienced a disappointing start to proceedings as they currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the PSL log, but victory in the cup has come as a welcome distraction and it will be hoped that Wits use their latest triumph to revive their league hopes.

Nonetheless, Wits coach Gavin Hunt who has joined Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane as the only coaches in the country to have won all of the domestic trophies on offer, believes that a title charge for the defending champions is certainly not out of the question.

"As I said to the players now, the four games we have won in the cup, if we had won four games in the league we would be top. That's how crazy the league is at the moment," Hunt was quoted by Times Media as saying.

"So, ja, you would like to think [that Wits still have a league chance].

"If you look at the league table this year the team at the top doesn't even have two points a game.

"We are 10 points behind, with a game in hand. It's crazy,” he said.

However, the 53-year-old does believe that Wits’ Tshwane rivals SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns are currently favourites to lift the league title come the end of the season.

"So I don't think anybody's going to get more than 60 points. [In fact], SuperSport United can, and Mamelodi Sundowns can, because they're both in good positions in the league, and they've got the squads,” he stated.

"The rest of us, we've got to try to catch up. I think it's important for us to try to take everything into consideration and take stock.

"Even in the MTN8 Cup we were helluva unlucky to lose over two legs in the semi-final [against Cape Town City]. And I think it took a bit out of us, and then we had all the injuries,” he added.

"The team's got good togetherness and determination. And that's always the first thing that worries you when you're bottom of the league. Togetherness, want and will, and all those throwaway words. But, I mean, we're together, we're fine," he concluded.